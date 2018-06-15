Egypt and Uruguay goalless at halftime

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez misses a chance to score against Egypt during their World Cup - Group A match at Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia, June 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

YEKATERINBURG (Russia), June 15 — Egypt, starting without key striker Mohamed Salah and Uruguay, whose own star forward Luis Suarez looked way short of form and fitness, were goalless at halftime in their World Cup Group A opener today.

Salah, battling to overcome a shoulder injury, was among the substitutes with Egypt perhaps saving their talisman for future games against Russia and Saudi Arabia following the hosts’ 5-0 win in the opening game yesterday.

Suarez had the best chance of a low-intensity half but dragged a close-range shot into the side-netting as a disappointing Uruguay struggled to live up to their billing as group favourites. — Reuters