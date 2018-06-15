Nicole Kidman strikes a deal with Amazon Studios

Actress Nicole Kidman poses for a photograph at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, Britain September 7, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — Australian actress Nicole Kidman, an Academy Award winner with The Hours, toast of the Golden Globes for Big Little Lies, and co-star in Batman Forever, Moulin Rouge and Lion, is now making movies and TV shows with Amazon Studios.

Nicole Kidman’s production company is teaming up with Amazon Studios to create both “addictive, entertaining and compelling television” for Amazon’s Prime Video audience as well as movies destined for theatrical release.

Blossom Films was integral to the creation of 2017’s HBO series Big Little Lies, which took eight of a total 16 Primetime Emmy nominations.

In film, it has backed well-received art pranksterism comedy drama The Family Fang, Selena Gomez rom-com Monte Carlo, and Oscar-nominated drama Rabbit Hole.

On its slate of upcoming and potential projects are adaptations of novels The Silent Wife (by ASA Harrison), Truly Madly Guilty (Liane Moriarty), You Should Have Known (Jean Hanff Korelitz) and Reconstructing Amelia (Kimberly McCreight), all of which have Kidman linked with a principal role.

Also currently under the Blossom Films banner are Spectre, a horror movie co-written by James Wan of Saw and Aquaman fame, and the Simon Kinberg thriller The Eighth Wonder.

Amazon had previously reached similar agreements with Jordan Peele of Get Out, Jill Soloway of Transparent, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Robert Kirkman of The Walking Dead. — AFP-Relaxnews