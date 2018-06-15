DPM: Putrajaya will need more than 100 days to fulfill election pledges

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attend the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Due to the national debt factor, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Government will take a longer time to fulfill all the manifesto promises it pledged to deliver within its first 100 days, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“We have financial problems and need to pay debts. Earlier, we did not know the extent of this problem (debts). Now that we have come to know, we request for a bit of space and time to deliver the 10 promises within 100 days,” she said in a live interview on Bernama News Channel today.

The live broadcast was from Seri Perdana, Putrajaya at the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers’ 2018 Aidilfitri Open House.

However, she said, the PH government had fulfilled several promises made in its manifesto for the 14th General Election, including the implementation of the zero-rated Goods and Services Tax and stabilising oil prices.

In the meantime, Dr Wan Azizah also expressed joy and gratitude because after all this time, she and her family were celebrating Aidilfitri with her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who had been released from prison.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, called on Malaysians to continue to maintain the peace and unity in the country despite the different ethnicities, religions and cultures of the people.

“We are unique. Our country is made up of people of various races and nationalities. It is an asset that must be maintained, nurtured and taken care of. The world has seen us change the 61-year-old (Barisan Nasional) government in a peaceful and tranquil manner,” she noted. — Bernama