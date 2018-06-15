Tengku Abdullah’s alleged RM1.3b ‘bribe’ an effort to tarnish palace’s image, Pahang exco says

A letter claiming that RM1.3 billion was given to Tengku Abdullah as 'kickback' for his patronage had recently gone viral on social media. — Bernama pic

TEMERLOH, June 15 — The actions of certain parties linking the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to an alleged RM1.3 billion kickback over a project is seen as an effort to tarnish the image of the palace.

Pahang state executive councillor Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said the allegations against Tengku Abdullah were planned by certain parties which had also attempted to link other issues to royal institutions in other states, including the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It is likely that these parties will continue attacking royal institutions as they are keen to influence the people to abhor the nation’s Malay rulers.

“Such efforts will certainly bring down the good reputation of the royal institution and instill hatred against the Malay rulers among Malaysians of different races,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohd Sharkar, who is also Lanchang state assemblyman, said Tengku Abdullah had refuted the allegations that appeared on social media and had also refused to elaborate.

He said Tengku Abdullah had said he had no links to China Rainbow International Investment Co Ltd (CRIIC), the company that had allegedly made the payment, adding that the company had already responded to the accusation.

A letter claiming that RM1.3 billion was given to Tengku Abdullah as “kickback” for his patronage, had gone viral on social media.

The letter, dated Feb 8 this year, and purportedly signed by CRIIC Global & Pacific president, Will JW Ding said the money was a reward after the Sapura-China Rainbow Consortium was awarded the MRT3 project valued at RM45 billion.

However, CRIIC in a statement, denied the allegation and insisted the letter was merely fabrication.

The statement said that CRIIC was seeking legal advice and reserved all rights to seek civil and criminal remedies against the perpetrator of the malicious act. — Bernama