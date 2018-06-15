Abolishment of GST beneficial to people, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech during the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — The abolishment of the Good and Services Tax (GST) has lightened the burden of the people, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his Hari Raya open house today.

Expressing Pakatan Harapan’s desire to carry out all of its election pledges, he said the abolishment of GST was its first and that there are more to come.

“The people just needd to mark the ‘X’ on the ballot paper and the cruelty of the previous administration’s laws was removed. That was all we wanted (marking the ‘X’) and that’s what we got,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry minister Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry has done its best to keep prices of retail goods at a reasonable level approaching Hari Raya.

“I received information that the price of several essential goods was reduced approaching Hari Raya, such as chicken, vegetables, while some other necessities have supposedly dropped up by 30 per cent,” he said.

Salahuddin added his ministry was looking at ways to implement a mechanism to keep prices of goods affordable, with better management of the supply and demand.

He added the ministry would monitor the prices of essential goods during the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST), to ensure an affordable market for the people.