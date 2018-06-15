Mukhriz says has identified Kedah Assembly Speaker candidates

Mukhriz denied that Kedah would call for a state re-election any time soon. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the candidates to be appointed as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly have been identified.

He said the issue pertaining to the appointment of the Speaker had been resolved and the Kedah state assembly would sit on July 4.

“So far there is no problem with the choice of Speaker.

“The candidates for the post of Speaker is from PKR while Deputy Speaker is from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu),” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri Open House of the prime minister and Cabinet ministers at Seri Perdana here today.

On the political situation in Kedah, Mukhriz, who is also Kedah Pakatan Harapan chairman, said it was “under control, peaceful as usual”.

He also denied that Kedah would call for a state re-election any time soon.

“No party wants to hold a state election. All are already exhausted from the last general election,” he said.

Prior to this, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reportedly said he expected a state election in Kedah would be held following the issue on the appointment of the Speaker.

It was reported that the cost of holding a state election in Kedah, which has 36 state seats, was estimated at RM18 million. — Bernama