Minister says MACC’s place to probe alleged drug supply monopoly

The Health Ministry was earlier given a report detailing how firms connected to the political elite from the previous administration were able to monopolise the supply of medicines to the government and earn billions in commissions. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — National graftbusters must be the ones to investigate an allegedly abusive monopoly on the supply of medicines to the government, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad today.

He said while he and his ministry were against such activities, the jurisdiction to investigate possible wrongdoings in the matter was vested in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“This is something we are watching closely right now, and if there is any wrongdoing, that would be beyond me.

“The MACC would have to take action, and if they are already doing so, let the rule of law take its course,” he told reporters after attending the government’s open house here this evening.

When pressed on his ministry’s internal actions over allegations that several firms raked in nearly RM4 billion between 2013 and 2016 by acting as middlemen, he said these would be taken once there was evidence of abuse.

He stressed that his ministry was not the source of the problem, but reiterated that MACC must be the agency to pursue the matter further.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry was given a 12-page report detailing how firms connected to the political elite from the previous administration were able to monopolise the supply of medicines to the government and earn billions in commissions.

The report instead listed 20 companies with links to prominent politicians including former ministers in the top echelons of the Umno leadership.