Perak MB says will find ways for struggling theme park to thrive

Ahmad Faizal (centre) said the state government was discussing with several investors to revitalise the theme park. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 15 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said his administration will explore options to help the under-patronised Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS) to improve as a state tourist destination.

Ahmad Faizal said the state government was discussing with several investors to revitalise the theme park.

“For now I’m committed to not close MAPS and carry on with what the animation park has to offer,” he told reporters at the state level Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at MAPS.

“Everyone is aware that the animation park has some problems. But we want to show to the public that this is what we inherited from the previous government,” he said when explaining the decision to hold the government event here.

Earlier, around 50,000 people attended the inaugural open house at MAPS, with some coming as early as 11am for the event that began at 3pm.

Due to overwhelming response, Ahmad Faizal extended the open house to 8pm so attendees could experience all the games and attractions without rush.

When asked if MAPS will be the annual venue for the open house, Ahmad Faizal said there were also options such as the Lost World of Tambun, Bukit Merah Laketown Resort, Bulatan Amanjaya and Taman DR Seenivasagam.