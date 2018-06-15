Johor Sultan graces MB’s Raya open house

JOHOR BARU, June 15 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar visited Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s Raya open house at his official residence here today. Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival at about 10am was welcomed by Osman and his wife Datin Nora Mohd Som. Also present was Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, members of the state executive committee, and also senior state government officials. Sultan Ibrahim took the opportunity to meet with those present and also dined with Osman, his wife and elected representatives before departing. Despite this morning’s rain, followed by overcast weather, thousands of people visited the Johor mentri besar’s open house, which is the first for Osman since taking office last month after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won Johor in the May 9 polls. More than 30,000 visitors, from all backgrounds, attended the event that started at 9.30am and ended at 3.30pm today. Traditional signature Johor dishes such as ‘laksa Johor’, ‘mee rebus’ together with Hari Raya dishes were served to the public. In Johor, the mentri besar usually hosts an open house for the public on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri at his official residence in Saujana.

JOHOR BARU, June 15 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar visited Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s Raya open house at his official residence here today.

Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival at about 10am was welcomed by Osman and his wife Datin Nora Mohd Som.

Also present was Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, members of the state executive committee, and also senior state government officials.

Sultan Ibrahim took the opportunity to meet with those present and also dined with Osman, his wife and elected representatives before departing.

Despite this morning’s rain, followed by overcast weather, thousands of people visited the Johor mentri besar’s open house, which is the first for Osman since taking office last month after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won Johor in the May 9 polls.

More than 30,000 visitors, from all backgrounds, attended the event that started at 9.30am and ended at 3.30pm today.

Traditional signature Johor dishes such as ‘laksa Johor’, ‘mee rebus’ together with Hari Raya dishes were served to the public.

In Johor, the mentri besar usually hosts an open house for the public on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri at his official residence in Saujana.