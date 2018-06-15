Kula: Human Resources Ministry to form committee on HRDF

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks at a press conference after a HRDF townhall session at The Vertical, Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Human Resources Ministry will form a committee to look into alleged misappropriation of funds from the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) by the end of next week.

Minister M. Kulasegaran said the ministry will decide on the resignations of three HRDF board directors around the same time.

“They have already given it to us for our decision, and I am meeting with my people to decide whether or not to accept it,” he said during the Tamil Media Association Family Day in Sentul.

Kulasegaran also said the committee will look into the issue of the alleged misappropriation of some RM300 million from HRDF.

“Let them look into it, as I do not want to prejudge the issue. Just because some money has been set aside does not mean something has gone wrong,” he said, adding that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

Earlier on June 1, Seberang Prai Municipal Council member David Marshal and Bagan assemblyman M. Satees lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the funds.

Three board directors willingly resigned when allegations of a conflict of interest surfaced as some of the directors apparently trained providers for HRDF, an agency which manages training funds for human resource development.