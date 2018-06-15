Sarawak DCM welcomes call for Borneo-based political grouping

Masing said the idea must be carefully studied by all parties involved, but felt that such a grouping would be timely. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 15 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), a component of the newly-formed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), supported the idea for a political bloc encompassing parties from both Sabah and Sarawak.

“The idea is worth looking at,” PRS president Tan Sri Dr James Masing told reporters at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg was holding a Hari Raya Open House.

He said the idea will be brought up at the PRS supreme council meeting tomorrow for suggestions and feedback.

Masing said the idea must be carefully studied by all parties involved, but felt that such a grouping would be timely.

“Fragmentation of parties does not help us out and we should do it for the good of Malaysia. That is how we look at it, to make a better nation and a better federation,” he added.

Masing, who is also Sarawak deputy chief minister, was asked to respond to a nascent proposal for a Borneo bloc for parties in Sarawak and Sabah.

Parti Warisan Sabah deputy president Darell Leiking, who was among those who floated the idea, said he personally would like to see the formation of such an entity to jointly represent the interests of both East Malaysian states.

Leiking had said the two states, which share similar aspirations, could start working together in the way that the Warisan-PKR-DAP-Upko government was doing in Sabah and give them more leverage in asserting their rights within the Malaysian federation.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president (STAR) Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan backed the idea and suggested that GPS be included.

Abang Johari declined to comment on the proposal when approached by reporters.