Pakatan wishes Malaysians Selamat Hari Raya (VIDEO)

Members of the Cabinet attend the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — In a video uploaded on DAP’s Facebook page, Pakatan Harapan leaders, including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, sent well wishes to Malaysians celebrating Hari Raya.

Also featured were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub, PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Defence Minister Mohammad Sabu and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

They wished Malaysians “Selamat Hari Raya” and asked for forgiveness for any wrongdoings.

Salahuddin, in reference to the result of 14th General Election last month, said it was the most significant “Raya” for Malaysians.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin also said that this year’s Raya was special for the leaders and Malaysians due PH’s historic victory.

The video has received 725 likes and 117 shares on the social media platform.