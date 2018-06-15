Bukit Bintang MP may sue PPBM man, aide says as Ramadan bazaar row heats up

The aide said that Fong’s representative will be filing a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on his behalf. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun is contemplating suing a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) ally after being tarred in the corruption controversy raging over rent-seeking in Masjid India.

An aide close to the veteran DAP lawmaker said Fong is currently overseas, but has contacted his team of lawyers here for legal advice.

"We are considering legal action. We are speaking to the legal team now and we will decide whether to proceed with the report tomorrow later tonight,” the aide told Malay Mail requesting not to be named.

The aide later clarified that Fong is mulling legal action against Mohd Noorhisyam Abd Karim, the PPBM member who was earlier this week accused by traders operating Ramadan bazaar stalls along Jalan Masjid India of using his political connections to impose additional “rental” of at least RM1,500 on them.

The aide added that Fong’s representative will be filing a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on his behalf.

“YB is not in the country, so he will be represented by someone else in making the report,” the aide said.

“We have advised traders to come forward with details of what happened as well. They could also lodge their own report.”

A news conference on the issue is expected to be held tomorrow, though the aide was sparse on the details.

Fong had earlier issued a media statement to clarify his role in the rental controversy.

He had admitted to issuing a letter of support to Mohd Noorhisyam when approached to back his application to set up stalls in Masjid India, a popular shopping area in the heart of the city, during the fasting month of Ramadan in order to help other traders make some money for Hari Raya Puasa.

Yesterday, The Star reported that DBKL had rejected Noorhisyam's initial application but relented when they received Fong's support letter.

Fong clarified that his intention was to help the traders, adding that approval was still subject to conditions imposed by City Hall and that no other charges should be imposed on the traders apart from those issued by the local authority.