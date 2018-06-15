Guan Eng: Massive open house turnout shows Malaysians’ genuine love for country

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad greets members of the public during the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — The large turnout at Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Hari Raya open house in Seri Perdana here today, indicates the people’s genuine love for the country, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The big crowd that showed up today was something very special and never seen before, he told reporters at the Hari Raya open house here today.

As of noon, at least 30,000 visitors from all walks of life turned up at the Hari Raya open house organised by Pakatan Harapan since taking over Putrajaya after winning the 14th general election on May 9.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook expressed gratitude to the crowd which thronged the open house.

He was happy to see so many people from all walks of life attending the event, despite the hot weather and having to wait in long queues.

“I also saw some even shedding tears of joy as they shook hands and congratulated (Prime Minister) Tun (Dr Mahathir Mohamad on PH’s victory).

“This new spirit will take us forward as a nation,” he noted.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik described the occasion as historic as people from different races, backgrounds, states and political beliefs gathered here for the Hari Raya celebration. — Bernama