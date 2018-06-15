Sounds of the World Cup — its best and worst anthems

It’s neck and neck for the best World Cup theme song ever between Latin pop stars Shakira and Ricky Martin. — Pix from Shakira.com/RickyMartinMusic.com

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The tradition of a theme song began in the seventh edition of the World Cup in Chile in 1962, with the Spanish, El Rock del Mundial by Los Ramblers.

For decades, selections have been hardly impressive despite the worldwide commercial appeal of the World Cup surpassed only by the Olympic.

While it is undoubtedly one of the best opportunities to propel any artist to fame with the world ready to dance as they cheer for their favourite teams — it has been slim pickings at best.

What is your most memorable World Cup anthem that has managed to capture the celebratory vibe of the world uniting for ‘the beautiful game’?

These are Malay Mail’s picks for the best and worst chosen anthems for the World Cup.

THE WORST

2018 — ‘Live It Up’ (Nicky Jam feat Will Smith & Era Istrefi)

The song is not the most unappealing, but it has barely registered any enthusiasm among fans with a reception as frosty as the harsh Russian winters.

Despite the touch of EDM producer Diplo, the horn-laden reggae beats and accompanying ditty is forgettable despite the contributions by Smith and Kosovo Albanian dance-hall singer Era Istrefi.

While we’re not saying it’s about as engaging as the soundtrack of your last elevator ride, Live It Up is a disappointment.

1994 — ‘Gloryland’ (Daryl Hall and Sounds of Blackness)

With Hall way past his prime and sans partner-in-crime John Oates, no one remembers this tune.

It was such a snoozefest, not only it didn’t register among fans, many mistook the unofficial song in Let’s Get Loud, performed by Jennifer Lopez at the opening ceremony as the real deal, making THAT worthy to be in the ‘best’ list, if only it was an officially-sanctioned release.

2002 — ‘Boom’ (Anastacia)

As she began to score a string of hits in the charts, Anastacia’s first failing was this lacklustre attempt.

This was due in part to its generic and uninspired dancefloor pop approach, but this edition of the World Cup jointly-hosted event by South Korea and Japan was the first to have FOUR official songs — all prescribed as miraculous cures for insomnia.

THE BEST

1986 — ‘Hot Hot Hot’ (Arrow)

It took THIS long to get an anthem that managed to capture audiences. And the most interesting part? It wasn’t even recorded with the World Cup in mind.

The single spelt global success the debut of Caribbean performer, Arrow in 1982 before it was eventually adopted by the World Cup four years later in Mexico.

1998 — ‘La Copa de la Vida’/‘The Cup of Life’ (Ricky Martin)

Arguably the best World Cup anthem ever.

The song, which propelled newcomer solo act Ricky Martin post-Menudo, the Puerto Rican got the world gyrating their hips and punching their fists in the air with cries of “Ale! Ale! Ale!”

It kicked the doors wide open for Latin pop, and pumped up the adrenaline of footie fans around the world as it annihilated the competition, as one of the two official tunes to be released.

2010 — ‘Waka Waka’/‘This Time For Africa’ (Shakira)

After almost 10 official songs spanning three World Cups failed to rival Ricky Martin’s Cup of Life, Waka Waka, showcasing African grooves with Latin flair hit the mark.

Never mind it couldn’t be as far from a sporting anthem lyrically, it was a hit.

The song is THE most commercially successful World Cup anthem, hitting No. 1 in at least 15 countries.

Not to be outdone, 2010 actually had TWO killer tunes in the best list.

While Waka Waka was the official anthem, Coca-Cola’s promotional anthem in K’Naan’s Wavin’ Flag was a smash hit that earned it equal screen time.

Wavin’ Flag, which had been a hit for the Somali-Canadian artist earlier in the year, was remixed and incorporated with the familiar strain of the Coca-Cola jingle and performed in multiple languages around the world.

SPECIAL MENTION

1966 — ‘World Cup Willie’/‘Where In The World Are We Going’(Lonnie Donegan)



Possibly the silliest, but catchiest sing-a-long, the song is the best representation of the host nation that year in England.

Also the name of the mascot for the meet, it deserves a special mention as it must have worked its magic enough for England to take home the Cup — their only time ever, beating West Germany 4-2.