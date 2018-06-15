Exploding mobile phone killed Nazrin, says Cradle

Group CEO of Cradle Fund Nazrin Hassan speaks at the launch of CIP300 in Petaling Jaya May 17, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, June 15 — Cradle Fund cited today a post-mortem report that concluded its Group CEO Nazrin Hassan had died from blast injuries attributed to an exploding mobile phone that was being charged next to him.

The venture capital firm also requested for everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time and not to further speculate his cause of death.

“Speculation on the cause of his death is completely unnecessary and unacceptable at this time,” Cradle said.

“We request for everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this time of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those he touched on his journey.”

Cradle chief operations officer Razif Aziz said that it had lost a visionary and creative genius.

“Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Nazrin have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor,” he said.

Cradle chief investment officer Juliana Jan said his death came as a shock to many and that Nazrin had well nurtured an ecosystem of startups.

“He was one-of-a-kind leader and visionary who made an incredible mark in the start-up ecosystem. Our thoughts and prayers for his wife and children”.

Nazrin died yesterday at 12.30pm while resting in his room inside his house in Mutiara Damansara.

It was reported that he had suffered a migraine earlier in the day and had taken medicine before heading to bed.