Ramadan bazaar row: DAP MP admits writing support letter, denies pocketing rent

Fong denied that he had received any monetary benefit from additional charges allegedly collected from stall traders in the Masjid India area. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun today admitted writing a letter to City Hall (DBKL) to support the application of a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth member at the centre of controversial corruption claim concerning the rental of Ramadan bazaar stalls here.

However, the veteran lawmaker, who is also DAP treasurer, denied that he had received any monetary benefit from additional charges allegedly collected from stall traders in the Masjid India area as “rental” by his Pakatan Harapan (PH) colleague, who has been named as Mohd Noorhisyam Abd Karim.

“On June 5, Mohd Noorhisyam asked me for help to issue a letter of support with the intention to help traders who failed to get a licence from DBKL so they could set up shop at Jalan Masjid India during Ramadan.

“I issued the support letter on the condition that no rental charges be imposed by anyone other than DBKL,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME