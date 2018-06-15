Pakatan may relook at practice of reps giving support letters, says minister

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during Tamil Media Association Family Day in Sentul June 15, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government may review the practice of lawmakers providing support letters for certain government initiatives or applications, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said today.

“So we have to look at it. I think we will look into it,” Kulasegaran told reporters during the Tamil Media Association Family Day in Sentul.

“We do not know what the practice is like since we just took government. I am not in a position to say (for certain),” he added.

The DAP national vice-chairman was responding to queries on alleged power abuse and rent seeking by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth in the allocation of Ramadan bazaar lots by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in Masjid India.

Bazaar traders reportedly claimed that a PPBM Youth member had used his political connections to impose charges on businesses in the area.

DBKL had initially turned down a PPBM Youth member’s application for 80 extra bazaar lots, but the decision was later reversed after a support letter from Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lin came through.

Kulasegaran said the practice of lawmakers providing support letters might have been the case during the previous administration, but it now should be reviewed.

“Until I have spoken to the people involved (in the Ramadan bazaar issue), I am in no position to comment further,” he said.