Strange if we’re not invited to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak, says UPP

UPP secretary-general George Lo said his party has been friendly with the defunct Sarawak BN. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 15 — United People’s Party (UPP) said today it would be strange if it is not invited to join the newly-formed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

UPP secretary general George Lo said that his party has been friendly with the defunct Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN), its leaders are in the state Cabinet, and it has always been supportive of the state leadership, first under former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, and now Abang Johari.

“Therefore, it will be strange if we are not invited to join the new alliance,” he said when approached by reporters at Abang Johari’s Hari Raya Open House at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

He said despite not being invited to join GPS, the party will continue to support Abang Johari as the chief minister.

Lo said the party will not apply to join GPS without knowing the actual structure and set-up of the new alliance, like whether the GPS constitution is similar to that of BN’s on the admission of new members.

“In the case of BN, acceptance of a new member is by consensus and if any one member objects, then no new member can be accepted,” Lo said.

“However, if GPS were to send us an invitation, then it will be brought for discussion by the central committee, and if it is received before our triennial delegates conference (TDC) before July 7, we will put the invitation to the delegates to decide,” he said.

TDC is the highest body of the party that decides on its policies and direction.

He said at this point of time, he is not in a position to say if UPP should be with GPS or not.

UPP is a breakaway of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

GPS, formed on June 12, consists of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The four ruling parties exited from BN, but said they would cooperate and collaborate with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government for the national interests and the state’s rights and interests based on the Federal Constitution.