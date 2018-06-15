Dr M: People say they love me, no need ‘I Love PM’ placards

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali wave during the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that Malaysians willingly declared their adoration of him, taking a jab at his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“So many people have shown me support, and some of them when wishing me, uttered the words ‘I love you’ to me.

“We never gave them placards that said, ‘I Love PM’, nor did they bring their own banners,” Dr Mahathir said during his Hari Raya open house this afternoon.

During Najib’s administration, placards, banners, and caps with the slogan “I Love PM” were a regular fixture at formal party and government events. Visitors were usually handed these items and asked to wear them.

People cheer during the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Dr Mahathir, speaking to thousands of supporters, said he was pleasantly surprised to see a multiracial crowd attend the open house.

“The mix of people here mirrors the multiracial community of Malaysia, not only Malays, but a big Chinese and Indian crowd has also shown up.

“So many of them were wearing the baju Melayu, which I have not seen before. Thank God for the unity this event has brought to the people,” he said, addressing close to 50,000 people who attended the open house here today.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman shook hands and personally greeted over a thousand people in a queue.

People queue to shake hands with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Dr Mahathir also thanked the people for the support they showed towards the PH government, saying many who greeted him had thanked him for saving the country.

“The spirit shown here mirrors the Malaysian spirit, but I am not the only one who is able to save the country, we need the support of all.

“Hopefully, with the support of all, we can heal the country from the abuses of the past administration and settle the nation’s debts which is in the billions,” he said.