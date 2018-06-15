Bumper-to-bumper traffic along PLUS highway at 12.30pm

Heavy traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Traffic was reportedly moving slowly at several stretches of the North-South Highway as at 12.30pm today, according to a spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

He said that traffic was moving slowly from Sungai Buloh to Rawang, Rawang to Sungai Buaya, Lembah Beringin to Tanjung Malim, Slim River to Sungkai and Tapah to Gopeng.

“Traffic was also moving slowly from Jelapang to the Menora Tunnel due to an accident involving three vehicles in the tunnel,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The spokesman said that in the south, traffic was moving slowly from Kajang to Putra Mahkota and up to the Seremban R&R, Seremban to Pedas Linggi and Skudai to Sedenak.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow was smooth on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama