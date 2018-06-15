Report: Dr M rejects Jho Low’s deal for immunity

A report claimed that Dr Mahathir had, through an intermediary, rejected Low’s offer. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reportedly rejected Low Taek Jho’s, also known as Jho Low, offer to drop his claim over assets amounting close to RM4 billion held by US authorities in exchange for immunity from criminal prosecution.

In a report by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing people familiar with the offer, Dr Mahathir had, through an intermediary, rejected Low’s offer.

In August 2017, the United States Department of Justice asked for a stay on its civil lawsuits seeking to seize assets allegedly bought with funds from Malaysian investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In February this year, Low’s yacht Equanimity was seized in Bali, Indonesia.

According to WSJ, the financier is currently residing in Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China.

For years, Low had been at the forefront of reports over his alleged link to the 1MDB corruption scandal.

On June 7, international newswire Bloomberg reported that an arrest warrant for him had been issued by Malaysian authorities.

The warrant follows investigations into former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the alleged misappropriation of the state funds.

Citing a source, Bloomberg said that authorities were seeking to bring him in for questioning over a graft probe led by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).