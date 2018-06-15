Hundreds at Najib’s ‘homely’ Raya open house in Pekan

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor greet people at their Aidilfitri open house in Pekan June 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PEKAN, June 15 — Hundreds attended Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Raya open house here today.

Najib, who is Pekan MP and the former prime minister, said he decided this year to hold the celebrations on the first day of Raya at his Pekan residence as he “wanted to make it more homely”.

Today was a more low-key event as compared to his previous massive Raya open houses that were attended by thousands at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya.

The general atmosphere at the former PM’s Aidilfitri open house in Pekan today. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

“First time Hari Raya (celebrations) in Pekan, but usually I hold it for two weeks after the first day of Raya, because I have to be in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya... as a minister, we have work in KL or in Putrajaya.

“This time as Member of Parliament, I return to Pekan, because I have loyal supporters and they have given the trust to me as MP with a big majority.

“So I have to do what I can to change the approach that I have taken all these while,” he told about a dozen reporters at his residence here.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail looks on, during his Aidilfitri open house in Pekan June 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

Despite a four-cornered fight, Najib defended his Pekan parliamentary seat in the 14th general elections when he garnered 43,854 or 62.10 per cent of the 70,614 votes, with a huge majority of 24,859 votes.

The estimated crowd of at least 500 spread out over two tents in Najib’s Pekan residence gave him a warm response, with many stopping him every few steps to have a selfie with him.

“I’m quite happy they are adjusting to my having a reception on the first day and we wanted to keep it in a modest way compared to before, but I am happy with the people who came here,” he told reporters when asked about the crowd’s response.

Najib’s open house event here will be a one-day event, unlike previous celebrations lasting two weeks at the Taman Tasik Sultan Abu Bakar here.

People take selfies with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor at their Aidilfitri open house in Pekan June 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

Najib, who is also the former Umno president, declined to comment on the upcoming Umno elections, saying: “No, today I think I don’t want to talk about politics, we just talk about Raya.”

Najib was later seen having a meal with his family, and was seen chatting with Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the Pahang Sultan’s daughter-in-law Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Malay Mail did not spot any key Umno national leaders at today’s event. Former DAP leader Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim who became a fierce critic of Pakatan Harapan and its previous iteration Pakatan Rakyat was spotted earlier on.

The Pekan seat, which has 88,899 registered voters, is predominantly Malay at 87.79 per cent, with 2.01 per cent Chinese voters, 7.96 per cent Orang Asli voters, while voters from the ethnic Indian community, Bumiputera community from Sabah and Sarawak are all below one per cent.

MORE TO COME