Police raid doctor in California university sex abuse scandal

Attorney Gloria Allred (centre) flanked by current University of Southern California (USC) student Daniella Mohazab (left) and former USC student Angela Esquivel Hawkins at a press conference in Los Angeles May 22, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — Los Angeles police yesterday raided the home of a university gynecologist accused of sexually abusing thousands of students over decades.

The widening firestorm surrounding George Tyndall, which has already led to the resignation of the University of Southern California's president, centres on accusations spanning from 1990 to 2016 — roughly his entire tenure.

“These warrants were investigative in nature. The doctor has not been arrested,” department spokesman Mike Lopez said, adding that detectives were interviewing more than 100 people who came forward.

He said nothing had been turned over yet to prosecutors, although the Los Angeles Times reported that evidence was seized from Tyndall's residence and a storage facility.

A Los Angeles Times investigation said Tyndall was allowed to continue working despite patients complaining about his sexually charged comments, inappropriate touching and taking of photographs during examinations.

He was removed only after a nurse reported him to the rape crisis centre, according to former patients and staffers interviewed by the Times.

Around a dozen lawsuits have been filed against the university and Tyndall, while celebrated women's rights lawyer Gloria Allred recently announced she would be adding 23 plaintiffs to an existing action.

In one of the lawsuits, a former student says Tyndall penetrated her with ungloved fingers, took pictures of her genitalia and made inappropriate sexual comments, asking what she enjoyed during sex.

Tyndall was paid a substantial financial settlement to resign following an internal investigation of complaints against him in 2016, according to various plaintiffs.

More than 400 students have contacted a university hotline about the physician, and the controversy led to the May 25 resignation of the school's president, Max Nikias. — AFP