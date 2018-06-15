After GE14 ‘hurt’, Najib counts peace among blessings this Raya

Datuk Seri Najib Razak carves meat at his Aidilfitri open house in Pekan June 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PEKAN, June 15 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak is experiencing a different kind of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in his hometown today, far from the mammoth crowds in Putrajaya that he used to host as prime minister until last year.

Like many other politicians, the Pekan MP has thrown an open house at Sri Kenangan, his residence here, for the occasion.

Najib declined to speak on political matters when approached by reporters; instead, he expressed hope that this Raya period will be a time to strengthen friendships after the May 9 general election which he described as hurtful to some.

“I hope that, although in the past general election, much was said, there may be some who have their feelings hurt and there may some who put their feelings in, hopefully, in this Hari Raya and Syawal month, we can strengthen silaturahim among each other,” he said, using the Arabic word meaning ties.

He did not specify who might have been hurt.

People take selfies with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor at their Aidilfitri open house in Pekan June 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

Najib also noted peace in the country after the general election that saw Umno and Barisan Nasional lose federal power for the first time in over 60 years.

“And most importantly, our country is peaceful and we still have a future for the people and the country,” he added.

No longer in government, Najib said he is adjusting to the “new reality” when asked if he missed hosting Raya at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya.

“But we have to continue all our efforts to improve the people’s wellbeing and serve as best as we can to those who have given their trust to us,” he said.

