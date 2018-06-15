Agong performs Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Muhammadi in Kota Baru

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Masjid Muhammadi in Kota Baru June 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 15 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Muhammadi here, along with about 5,000 other worshippers.

His Majesty was accompanied by the Regent of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, other members of the Kelantan Royal Household and state dignitaries.

The prayers were led by the Grand Imam of the Kelantan Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIK), Muhammad Hana Pizi Abdullah, while Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad delivered the sermon.

After the prayers and sermon, Sultan Muhammad V, who is the Sultan of Kelantan, and Tengku Muhammad Faiz exchanged greetings with the other worshippers.

Mohamad Shukri, in his sermon, said Muslims performed Aidilfitri prayers in a congregation to demonstrate unity and added that they would never allow any quarters to disunite them.

He advised Muslims to be wary of the enemies of Islam who attempted to destroy their faith and confidence with all kinds of ideologies.

Mohamad Shukri said differences of opinion should serve as a catalyst to prompt Muslims to strengthen their faith and generate unity as demanded by the Ramadan fast.

Sultan Muhammad V and Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra later held an audience in conjunction with Aidilfitri at Istana Balai Besar, which is adjacent to the mosque. — Bernama