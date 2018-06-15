Guan Eng: I’m having nightmares every day

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told US paper NYT that the previous BN government was 'just robbing the country blind'. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has expressed alarm over the depth of alleged corruption in Malaysia beyond 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Lim told US paper The New York Times (NYT) that the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government was “just robbing the country blind”.

“I’m having nightmares practically every day, wondering what land mines will I tread on the following day,” the DAP secretary-general was quoted saying.

Other major corruption scandals besides state investment firm 1MDB, which is currently under investigation locally and in several other countries, include pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji and palm oil plantation operator Felda.

Lim claimed that if Pakatan Harapan (PH) had not won federal power in the 14th general election last month, Malaysia would have become a “basket case”.

“We would be at a terminal stage,” Lim told NYT.

Lim, who had repeatedly criticised PH chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during Dr Mahathir’s previous term in office as BN head from 1981 to 2003, said Dr Mahathir has changed.

“I think it’s Mahathir version 2.0,” Lim was quoted saying.

“I think it’s very different from the version 1.0 we saw when he first became prime minister. He’s more reformist.”