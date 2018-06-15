Dr M: Pakatan not seeking revenge, obvious Najib stole money

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Pakatan administration was not 'seeking revenge', but it was 'just the application of the rule of law'. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that the government has gathered enough evidence to prosecute his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor for corruption.

In an interview with US paper The New York Times (NYT), Dr Mahathir said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration was not “seeking revenge”, but it was “just the application of the rule of law”.

“It is obvious that he has stolen money,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying.

The prime minister reportedly acknowledged the difficulty in fixing a corrupt political machine, besides helping at least six countries that are investigating the scandal surrounding state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“We have asked so many people to resign we are left with a skeleton,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying.

The previous Attorney General (AG), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, Bank Negara governor, Chief Justice, and Court of Appeal president have all quit their posts after PH won federal power in the 14th general election.

But Dr Mahathir, who was previously prime minister from 1981 to 2003 as head of Barisan Nasional (BN), reportedly refused to acknowledge systemic faults in Malaysia’s political system, blaming former PM Najib instead for the country’s troubles.

Police seized RM114 million in cash and over 400 luxury handbags in raids last month on several properties linked to Najib and his family.

AG Tommy Thomas said Tuesday that the AG’s Chambers has received investigation papers on 1MDB from the MACC.

Anti-graft authorities recently recorded statements from Najib and Rosmah, who have been barred from traveling abroad, in their 1MDB investigation.