Dr M performs Aidilfitri prayers at National Mosque

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad performed Aidilfitri prayers today at the National Mosque along with thousands of worshippers.

Dr Mahathir, attired in his favourite purple Baju Melayu, arrived at the mosque with his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, at 8.20am.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa and Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri also performed Aidilfitri prayers at the mosque.

The Grand Imam of the National Mosque, Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad, led the prayers.

After Syaikh Ismail had delivered the sermon on ‘Kasih Sayang Pelengkap Kesejahteraan’ (Compassion Complements Prosperity), Dr Mahathir exchanged Aidilfitri greetings with the other worshippers, several of whom snapped photographs with the prime minister.

In his sermon, Syaikh Ismail reminded the worshippers of the importance of love and affection, particularly in shaping a prosperous society.

He said compassion generated positive qualities such as patience, tolerance, courtesy and forgiveness.

“It also indirectly checked the emergence of undesirable attributes in human relationships while curbing conflicts and maintaining harmony in society,” he said.

Syaikh Ismail said Islam celebrated diversity and that it was in this diversity that compassion played a role as a link of goodwill among human beings.

“It is compassion that forms the basis of trust, honesty, empathy and support in social relationships,” he said. — Bernama