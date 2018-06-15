Smooth traffic along major highways at 9am

Heavy traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The flow of traffic has been reportedly smooth along major highways except at one stretch of the North-South Expressway as at 9am today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic flowed smoothly to the north and south on the North-South Expressway except from Slim River to Sungkai where the volume of traffic was high.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flowed smoothly on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama