Smooth traffic along major highways at 9am

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The flow of traffic has been reportedly smooth along major highways except at one stretch of the North-South Expressway as at 9am today.
A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic flowed smoothly to the north and south on the North-South Expressway except from Slim River to Sungkai where the volume of traffic was high.
A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flowed smoothly on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2.
The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama