Is it illegal to broadcast World Cup matches at ‘mamak’ shops? Here’s what the law says

People watch the first game of the 2018 Fifa World Cup between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Arena Square in Kuala Kangsar June 14, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — There’s no better way to enjoy a World Cup match than with friends and a cup of teh tarik at your favourite ‘mamak’ spot.

After Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo’s announcement at the end of May that state broadcaster RTM will air 41 Russia 2018 matches — and possibly more — the question arose as to whether the biggest beneficiary would be the restaurant owners, especially those who cannot afford to subscribe to Astro.

So if broadcasters are paying such a huge sum for the rights, is it totally fine for a restaurant to show a match?

The answer is YES, as long as your favourite ‘mamak’ spot has a capacity of fewer than 5,000 spectators.

A document from Fifa’s official website gave a clearer insight, stating that public viewing events are broken down into Commercial Public Viewing Events, Non-Commercial Public Viewing Events and Special Non-Commercial Public Viewing Events.

A ‘mamak’ restaurant will fall under the “Non-Commercial Public Viewing Event” which means if you are a restaurant owner— with a 5,000 and below capacity — no licence is required.

Another rule which allows your restaurant to fall under the category too is if you do not in any way gain commercial benefit from staging the event, so as long as you do not sell any World Cup merchandise, you’re good to go.

Your roti canai, teh tarik, thosai and mee goreng can be sold and would not be considered a commercial benefit but a poster or signboard that carries the words “Fifa World Cup” is a big NO.

Section 6 (No use of Competition Marks) on page 3 of the Commercial Public Viewing Exhibition Regulations states that an exhibitor shall not use, nor authorise the use of, any Competition Marks (or any part thereof) or any symbol, emblem, logo, mark or designation which, in Fifa’s opinion, is similar to, or is a derivation or imitation of any of the Competition Marks.

However, delays and replays are strictly prohibited while a “Non-Commercial Public Viewing Event” must commence coverage 20 minutes prior to kick-off and until at least 10 minutes after the completion of the match.

A public viewing event will be considered as a “Commercial Public Viewing Event” if the exhibitor stages it for commercial purposes — by charging an entrance fee, or hosting activities in relation to the World Cup.

An event only falls under the “Special Non-Commercial Public Viewing Event” if the exhibitor has a space of more than 5,000 spectators.

So Malaysians and restaurant owners relax — it’s totally legal to eat nasi lemak and have a cup of teh tarik at your favourite ‘mamak’ spot while enjoying some World Cup action.