Jeff Goldblum gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actor Jeff Goldblum poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles June 14, 2018. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 ― Jeff Goldblum, who has been in some of the biggest blockbusters in history, received the 2,638th star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame yesterday and joked: “That's always been my lucky number!”

The 65-year-old veteran of 80 movies thanked every actor, director and crew member he had worked with, declaring that he had devoted his life to acting while trying to remember not to get a big head.

“I was in the airport the other day and a woman was looking at me... and she walked up to me sort of in a trance, and said, 'Can I ask you a question?'“ he told fans gathered in Hollywood Boulevard.

“And she said, 'Are you Howie Mandel?' That's true. A bitter pill, but a very good lesson, you can't get too full of yourself.”

The ceremony came ahead the June 22 release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sixth in the franchise in which Goldblum reprises his part as mathematician Ian Malcolm from the first two movies.

“Having a little reward like this reminds me of my passion, about how I started what I'm doing, why I still love to do it,” he told AFP after the ceremony.

Goldblum has also starred in Independence Day, briefly the second-highest-grossing film behind Jurassic Park, and its 2016 sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence.

His other well-known credits include the 1978 best picture Oscar-winner Annie Hall and David Cronenberg's acclaimed 1986 remake of the science fiction classic, The Fly.

On the small screen, Goldblum received an Emmy nomination in 2005 for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Will & Grace and was a regular on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

“I don't know if I've ever seen this... my collection of helpers and friends and people whom I love all together like this,” he told AFP.

“I mean, I didn't have a big wedding, you know, that kind of thing.” ― AFP