Emma Thompson stars in moving trailer for ‘The Children Act' (VIDEO)

Emma Thompson plays Fiona Maye, a high-court judge asked to rule in the case of a 17-year-old boy suffering from leukemia, in ‘The Children Act'. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 ― Emma Thompson returns to the big screen in Richard Eyre's forthcoming drama, The Children Act, which now has its first trailer. The film is out August 24 in the UK and opens September 14 on limited release in the US.

The Oscar-winning actress plays Fiona Maye, a high-court judge asked to rule in the case of a 17-year-old boy suffering from leukemia. The boy and his parents are Jehovah's Witnesses and are refusing a blood transfusion on the grounds of their religious beliefs. Facing a tough decision, Judge Maye makes the unorthodox decision to go see the boy directly in his hospital bed. As her marriage flounders, this meeting has a profound impact on both Judge May and the boy.

The Harry Potter and Howards End star is joined on the cast by Stanley Tucci as Jack, Fiona's husband. Ben Chaplin, Jason Watkins and Rosie Cavaliero also star.

The Children Act is based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, published in 2014.

After premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017, The Children Act is out August 24 in the UK. In the US, it is scheduled for release August 16 through DirecTV Cinema, before going on limited release, September 14. ― AFP-Relaxnews