Mukhriz: State govt determined to drive growth in Kedah

ALOR SETAR, June 15 — The Pakatan Harapan-led Kedah state government is determined to drive growth in the state with the strong support of the federal government.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the state government under his leadership was now focusing on efforts to correct the weaknesses of the previous government with new approaches and action plans since taking over the state after the 14th general election (GE14).

“With the support of the federal government, Kedah will grow in tandem with other states.

“I am aware this is not an easy task. But we are determined to overcome the challenges to bring Kedah forward and on this we need the support and cooperation of all parties including the people to make it a success.

“Thus, I am confident we can be more optimistic on capacity for growth in our state in various sectors,” he said in a Hari Raya Aidilfitri speech last night.

“No quarters will be marginalised and opportunities to empower the standard of living will be opened to all with the hope the people would get about with their daily lives in peace and harmony.

“We must continue to foster the spirit of goodwill, tolerance and unity among the people and ensure the government’s plans were implemented smoothly for the benefit of all,” he said. — Bernama