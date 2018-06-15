Trump told me 'You're a brutal killer,' EU's Juncker says

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council meeting as part of a G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec June 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

MUNICH, Germany, June 15 — Jean-Claude Juncker has been called many things during his premiership of Luxembourg and presidency of the European Commission, but probably never what he says US President Donald Trump called him at the weekend: “A brutal killer.”

Juncker, who attended a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven major powers in Canada last week, spoke about his encounter with Trump in a speech to Bavaria's regional assembly in Munich yesterday.

“Trump told me last week: 'Jean-Claude — you are a brutal killer',” Juncker said. “It is the first time Luxembourg has become such a danger to the United States. I think he meant it as a compliment, but I am not sure.”

The G7 summit failed to heal a growing rift between the United States and the other powers, many of which Trump accuses of trade policies that unfairly disadvantage the United States.

European Union countries yesterday unanimously backed a plan to impose import duties on €2.8 billion (RM13.1 billion) worth of US products in response to US tariffs on EU steel and aluminium, EU sources said.

“We cannot leave the tariffs unanswered. I'm not in a mood for war at all but I do not accept that we are dictated from elsewhere what we have to do in Europe,” Juncker said. “This is an independent continent. Many have fought for this.” — Reuters