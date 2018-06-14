'Super Intelligence': James Corden to voice comedy's AI

Corden will be voicing the title character of 'Super Intelligence'. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 14 — Late night talk show host and the voice of Peter Rabbit in February’s $347M hit, James Corden, is to play an AI system on the verge of world domination in Melissa McCarthy comedy Super Intelligence.

With Melissa McCarthy installed as the movie’s lead, James Corden is now on board for Super Intelligence as the apparent title character.

McCarthy is to play Carol Peters, a “former corporate executive whose earnest, yet unfulfilled, life is turned upside down,” Variety writes, when she is “selected for observation by ... a form of artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.”

The movie was written by Steve Mallory, a frequent collaborator with McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, having penned 2016 film The Boss, produced on 2018’s Life of the Party, and gained acting credits for small roles in Tammy and Identity Thief as well as Falcone’s TV series Nobodies.

Falcone is in place to direct, with filming expected to begin in July ahead of a December 25 release in 2019.

British-born Corden co-created and co-starred in BBC comedy series Gavin & Stacey, receiving a BAFTA for his performance and, following his move to host CBS’s US Late Late Show, has transitioned to movie roles with parts in Trolls, The Emoji Movie, and Peter Rabbit.

He can currently be seen in Ocean’s 8, with Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Smallfoot, and Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 due over the remainder of 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews