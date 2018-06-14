Raya more meaningful with ‘new Malaysia’, Azmin says

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to journalists after Friday prayers at Masjid As-Syarif in Klang March 23, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The New Malaysia borne from aspirations and hearts of the people a month ago has not only managed to create a more harmonious atmosphere but also witnessed multiracial people begin to consolidate unity by rejecting racial or religious sentiments.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the celebration this time was also seen as more meaningful.

“Our beloved Malaysia is now on a recovery phase after more than 60 years being governed by the former government. As an individual responsible for driving the country's economic affairs, I am convinced that the people will continue to be taken care of,” he said in his Hari Raya Adilfitri message here today

He said various efforts would continue to be mobilised, including creating an investor-friendly economic environment, generating employment opportunities and increasing foreign investment without sacrificing the principle of transparency and accountability.

“These efforts, however, will not work without hinging on the concept of social justice. It should be punctuated with the noble qualities of trust, ‘siddiq’, ‘ tabligh’ and ‘fatanah’. I believe only praiseworthy attributes and independent spirits can re-establish the dignity of a nation,” he said.

Quoting the English proverb ‘Every man is the architect of his own fortune’, he also said that “it is proven that we are able to determine the future with our own efforts and and persistence”.

“So, there is no reason for us to sit back expecting to succeed without working hard,” he said.

Azmin, who is still Selangor mentri besar, said his excitement in carrying out his responsibilities at the federal level did not erase memories of his beloved state.

“I pray Selangor continues to excel, remains harmonious and viable by continuing to strengthen the principle of caring for the people. So, trust me, Selangor is always in my heart and soul.

“Hopefully, this Syawal will bring us closer together with the spirit of unity in the unity of faith. Hopefully the fraternity formed is closely linked to the bonds of brotherhood,” he added. — Bernama