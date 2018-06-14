Isabel Marant lands L’Oréal Paris beauty collaboration

French fashion designer Isabel Marant acknowledges the audience at the end of the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on March 1, 2018 in Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 14 — Fashion designer Isabel Marant is turning her talented hand to makeup, with a L’Oréal Paris collaboration.

The French creative has joined forces with the cosmetics giant on a five-piece capsule collection spanning eyes, lips and cheeks, WWD reports.

Dubbed “L’Oréal Paris x Isabel Marant,” the series will be geared at creating natural or smoky beauty looks, and will pre-launch online on September 19, before dropping in stores worldwide on September 27 to coincide with Marant’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

The designer told WWD that “the idea was rather to have a few necessary products that one always has in her bag and can be used in a very nomadic way.”

L’Oréal Paris appears to be doubling down on collaborations within the luxury fashion industry; last year, the brand caused a sensation with a makeup line created with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of French house Balmain.

And the company isn’t the only beauty brand tapping into the trend — earlier this year, US designer Jeremy Scott and MAC launched a retro-themed makeup series together, while in May it was revealed that New York-based luxury fashion label Proenza Schouler is working on a beauty collection with Lancôme, set to go on sale in July. — AFP-Relaxnews