Ralph Lauren to hold 50th anniversary bash during New York Fashion Week

After staging a fashion show among the designer’s impressive car collection in September 2017, Ralph Lauren will be celebrating the label’s 50th anniversary at NYFW with a spectacular show and party. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 14 — Ralph Lauren will hold a special event during September’s New York Fashion Week celebrating the fashion house’s 50th anniversary, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports.

Ralph Lauren celebrates its golden anniversary in 2018, marking half a century in the fashion business. The label, founded by the American designer of the same name, will be celebrating in style with what promises to be a lavish event, September 7, during New York Fashion Week, which runs September 6-14.

The fashion house hasn’t given anything away about the event—not even its location—but WWD states that it will encompass both the label’s fashion show and a party. In other words, the fashion world can expect a spectacular showcase for the brand’s upcoming collection.

Last year, the American designer pulled out all the stops by staging the label’s September show in his garage in Bedford, upstate New York, where models walked among his impressive collection of vintage cars.

Designer Ralph Lauren was honoured with the Members Salute at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, June 4, paying tribute to his contribution to the fashion industry. — AFP-Relaxnews