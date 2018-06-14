Newest Zaha Hadid-designed Macau hotel also home to Alain Ducasse and Pierre Herme

Morpheus, City of Dreams. — Picture courtesy of Virgile Simon Bertrand

MACAU, June 14 — Macau is set to officially open the doors to Morpheus, a dramatic, 40-story luxury hotel dubbed the world’s first free-form, exoskeletal high-rise that houses two Alain Ducasse restaurants and a Pierre Hermé bakery.

Tomorrow, Morpheus becomes the newest player in Macau’s glittering gambling and resort scene, and the latest addition to the integrated entertainment resort City of Dreams.

Named after the God of Dreams, the hotel also stands as one of the final living legacies of the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who dreamed up the powerful concept of wrapping the high-rise with a lattice-like exoskeleton and then punching a hole right through the middle to create negative space in the belly of the building.

A budget of US$1.1 billion (RM4.38 billion) buys 600 to 1,000 thread count bed linens from Rivolta Carmignani for all of its 772 guest rooms, suites and villas; Hermès and Acqua Di Parma bathroom amenities; Dyson hair dryers, Alessi kitchen utensils and Nespresso coffee machines.

All en-suite bathrooms are outfitted with Japanese automatic toilets, rain showers and heated flooring for Premier and Grand Suites.

The rooftop skypool, 130 metres above ground, also offers guests sweeping views of the city.

For its dining options, developers tapped the star power of Alain Ducasse and Pierre Hermé, titans in French gastronomy.

The menu at Alain Ducasse at Morpheus will serve the chef’s signature contemporary fine-dining French cuisine.

His second restaurant, Voyages by Alain Ducasse, which will be located on the same floor, will serve “a unique take on Asian cuisines” inspired by Ducasse’s culinary travels.

Pastry maestro Pierre Hermé brings his cakes and macarons to the hotel lobby with a branded lounge and pastry shop.

On the 23rd floor, the hotel also houses an art gallery filled with contemporary art.

Morpheus opens June 15. — AFP-Relaxnews