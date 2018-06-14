Wall Street opens higher after ECB decision, retail sales data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.45 points. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 14 — US stocks opened higher today on better-than-expected May retail sales data, while investors assessed the European Central Bank’s move to end its stimulus program and the US Federal Reserve’s guidance on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.45 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 25,254.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.58 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,783.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.84 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,723.53 at the opening bell. — Reuters