Agong reminds Malaysians on importance of monarchy

Sultan Muhammad V cautioned Muslims against the sin of slander, which he said was considered worse than murder in Islam. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy is crucial during times of crises and must not be disparaged or mocked, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V said in his pre-Aidilfitri address tonight.

In a televised speech, the Agong said Malaysians must also not adopt what he described as the Western practice of ridiculing others without regard of the outcome.

The position of the Agong and his royal duties were also clearly defined in the Federal Constitution, Sultan Muhammad said.

“Let us not forget our origins as Asians, full of civility, manners, and grace,” he said when stressing that he wanted all Malaysians to take his concerns seriously.

“We are not Westerners who act emotionally and without care for the repercussions to the country.”

The Agong also emphasised that his position was not only symbolic, but carried grave responsibilities in times of national crisis.

Earlier, he cautioned Muslims against the sin of slander, which he said was considered worse than murder in Islam.

“In the spirit of Aidilfitri, let us uphold the custom of visiting one another and to stay away from conflict with each other.

“Most of all to let us avoid slandering others, which is far worse than killing,” he said.