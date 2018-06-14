Zahid: Strengthen relationship bond during Aidilfitri

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Muslims and Malaysians to strengthen their relationship bond in conjunction with Aidilfitri. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Umno acting president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Muslims and Malaysians to strengthen their relationship bond in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

He said this would help maintain harmony among the people of various backgrounds, cultures and religions in their quest to build the nation.

The former deputy prime minister also reminded Muslims not to allow differences among them to lead to disunity.

“Hence, it is very important for us to instill in the younger generation the tolerance for differences and not coerce them into accepting unnecessary demands,” he said in his Aidilfitri message.

Ahmad Zahid invited Malaysians of other religions to join Muslims in celebrating Aidilfitri as a symbol of unity. — Bernama