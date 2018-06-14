‘Kuih makmur’ Mahathir’s favourite Aidilfitri cookie

Tun Dr Mahathir took the opportunity to advise road users to drive carefully and not to be hasty so as to avert accidents. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The ‘kuih makmur’ or ghee cookie is a favourite Aidilfitri delicacy of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The kuih makmur is less sweet previously it was very sweet, now it is less sweet,” said the Prime Minister in a video on his special message for Aidilfitri.

Asked about the song on Aidilfitri that he liked, Dr Mahathir said he enjoyed the Selamat Hari Raya song rendered by the late Sudirman Arshad.

He also said that he liked wearing purple Baju Melayu.

Dr Mahathir described the time of gathering together with the rest of the family after returning from performing the Aidilfitri prayers and celebrating with the family as his wonderful memory of Aidilfitri.

He said Aidilfitri would not be that cheerful if any one of the family members could not make it to the family gathering.

“ but one year, all of us had gathered together and we snapped a family photograph,” he said in the video clip that was uploaded onto Twitter and YouTube.

Dr Mahathir also took the opportunity to advise road users to drive carefully and not to be hasty so as to avert accidents.

“To all those returning to your villages, remember that your families are waiting for you. Do not disappoint them by getting involved in road accidents,” he said.

He also advised the people not to play with firecrackers because it could trigger fires and result in injuries to the extent of losing one’s fingers.

He reminded the people to eat in moderation during Aidilfitri and not to gobble their food.

Dr Mahathir said that although today was the last day of fasting, he had work right up to the evening to complete the work that had piled up at his office.

“My wife (Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali) and I wish Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” he said and invited Malaysians to the Aidilfitri open house tomorrow at the Seri Perdana complex in Putrajaya. — Bernama