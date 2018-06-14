Dr Wan Azizah: Use victory achieved in ramadan to strengthen nation

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has advised Muslims to regard the triumph achieved in the month of Ramadan as a training that has reinforced and strengthened the self. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has advised Muslims to regard the triumph achieved in the month of Ramadan as a training that has reinforced and strengthened the self.

Saying that Muslims around the world celebrated Aidilfitri as a day of triumph, she said the victory achieved was the result of a whole month of dawn-to-dusk fasting with patience and perseverance.

The victory would be more meaningful if one could be a human being who could maintain the strength gained from a month of fasting, she said in her Aidilfitri message.

“Use this strength to build on prosperity and justice among the people and strengthen the nation,” she added.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said Prophet Muhammad SAW had demonstrated the celebration of victory with gratitude and humility. — Bernama