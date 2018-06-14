Sultan Nazrin: Remember less fortunate during Raya celebrations

Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah advised the public to display kindness and friendship by opening their homes to guests of different races and religions. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 14 — Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah urged Malaysians celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri to stand in solidarity with the underprivileged during this festive season.

In a royal address, the Ruler decreed that Aidilfitri was a time of peace, happiness and joy, and encouraged Malaysians to welcome the festivities in ways that build family ties and community spirit.

He advised the public to display kindness and friendship by opening their homes to guests of different races and religions.

“Open the doors of your homes, receive guests from different races and religions so we can foster a spirit of brotherhood, the feeling of love and a culture of mutual respect among all,” the sultan said.

He also expressed hope that celebrants would welcome Aidilfitri with thankfulness for God’s graces and blessings.

The sultan noted that Muslims here were able to observe the holy month of Ramadan in a peaceful atmosphere, surrounded by their families at home or amongst fellow Muslims at places of worship.

However, he reminded the people of the misfortune befalling over 60 million displaced Muslims living in refugee camps worldwide during this time.

“They do not have proper shelters, or the meals that we enjoy for our sahur (pre-dawn meal) or to break our fast,” he said.

“After facing the challenge of fasting, let us recognise the depth of God’s blessings upon us, compared to the suffering experienced by so many around the world— living in hunger, in thirst because of the difficulty they face to get food and water.”

The sultan then exhorted his subjects to share their blessings with the less fortunate.

He also expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices made by those providing essential services during the Aidilfitri celebrations, thereby allowing others to enjoy the festivities in peace and security.

The state ruler thanked the nation’s security personnel, fire and rescue workers, medical staff, those in the Immigration and Customs Department — and their families — for their sacrifices.

Sultan Nazrin also thanked media personnel and expressed his hope that their efforts would be accepted as God as acts of kindness.