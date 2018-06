Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, announced tonight.

“In adherence to the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the consent of the Rulers, I hereby declare that the date for Hari Raya Puasa (Aidilfitri) for the states in Malaysia is Friday June 15, 2018,” he said.

The announcement was carried live over the television networks. — Bernama