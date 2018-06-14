You’re just making it worse, Sabah police chief tells missing Musa

Sabah police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din appealed to Musa’s sense of honour and asked the latter to make himself available here to facilitate the case against him. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 14 — Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s continued refusal to present himself to the police is hampering the investigation into the state Governor’s claim of criminal intimidation, said Datuk Ramli Din.

The Sabah police commissioner appealed to Musa’s sense of honour and asked the latter to make himself available here to facilitate the case against him.

“As a leader, he should come forward to help wrap up the probe into the case. His absence will only delay the case further,” he said when speaking to reporters after launching Ops Selamat near here today.

The probe is based on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s police report against Musa, in which the former alleged he was criminally intimidated by the latter at Istana Negeri on May 10 over Musa’s swearing-in as chief minister then.

Police have been searching for Musa since the report was made on May 14, the same day he was seen boarding a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

Investigators have said he has not been in the state since and is believed to be “seeking medical treatment” in London.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun also said previously that Musa likely fled the country through unofficial routes as there was no Immigration record of his departure.

After gaining a razor-thin majority during the May 9 general election, Musa was sworn in as chief minister before Juhar late on May 10, but six defections from several Umno and Upko assemblymen caused him to lose his majority support.

It was reported that Juhar asked Musa to step down and make way for Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to be sworn in as chief minister, but Musa refused and claimed to be the rightful chief minister under the state’s constitution.

Shafie was sworn in as chief minister barely 48 hours later on May 12.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has also been investigating Musa and have attempted to search his home over claims that he bought over two state lawmakers to gain the numbers needed to secure a simple majority for Barisan Nasional then.