Penang aims to have more direct flights by 2018-end

GEORGE TOWN, June 14 — The Penang Government aims to have more direct flights by year-end, specifically from East Asia countries.

Penang Tourism Development, Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said there was an increase in direct flights to Penang, as well as an increase in flight frequencies for this year.

“Starting from July 1, we have an average of one direct flight daily from Phuket and four direct flights per week from Hanoi by Air Asia. Also, from the beginning of June, the flight frequency from Guangzhou by China Southern Airline increased from an average of one flight daily to two flights,” he said.

He also hoped to open more direct flights this year, specifically towards China and South Korea.

However, Yeoh said according to the Penang Global Tourism, the international passenger arrival for the first quarter this year (Q1) had shown promising results.

“We actually have a double-digit growth for Q1,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yeoh, who is also Paya Terubong state assemblyman said the Penang Government would organise a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration on the last two Saturdays of June.

The events will be held in Jalan Padang Kota Lama (June 23) and Butterworth Art Walk (June 30) from 7pm till 10pm.

Each of the three-hour event features 24 stalls comprising traditional Malay festive food and four workshops, which include Star Lantern-making, Batik painting, Wau making and Ketupat weaving, whereby everyone can participate and indulge for free. — Bernama