Malaysian Medical Association calls for full transparency in medicine procurement

Dr Ravindran said that medicine acquisition tender prices should be prominently displayed to the public. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) wants a proper and clean procurement procedure for medical supplies and full transparency of all concessionaire agreements for the supply of medication to government hospitals and clinics nationwide.

MMA president Dr Ravindran Naidu was responding to a report published in Free Malaysia Today, “Shocking expose of companies belonging to politicians, royalty and officials linked to the previous government in multi-billion medicine monopoly,” on June 13.

“The MMA has noted with great concern and sadness about the allegations involving prominent individuals linked to third parties and companies, as a result increasing the cost of drugs supplied to the government by exclusive control and exploiting the supply chain.

“It is imperative and essential that the government medicine tendering process be made transparent, accountable and this process be available to all stakeholders,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Ravindran said that medicine acquisition tender prices should be prominently displayed to the public.

As such, he said the MMA called for an open and transparent investigation into such serious allegations that not only threatened the lives and health of all citizens but the core foundation of the nation.

“We must establish the healing process of this nation by depleting all the leakages and excess and provide a healthier and safer Malaysia for all its citizens,” he added. — Bernama